UB Honours More Than 100 Employees for their Dedicated Service

Lecturer Greta Kemp (centre) receives her award from Acting VP of HR Rhonda Richardson-Chase (left) and Acting President of UB Janyne Hodder (right).

One-hundred-and-twenty-five reasons to go farther and reach higher. That is the number of faculty and staff members that University of The Bahamas (UB) is honouring this year as employees who have served diligently from five to 40 years.

UB held its annual employee recognition ceremony on Friday at the Performing Arts Ceremony, one of its 50th anniversary events. It was an occasion to praise the hard work, sacrifice and perseverance of the people who are serving the noble mission of supporting and driving national development. Faculty and staff across a broad number of roles at UB’s Oakes Field Campus and UB-North in Grand Bahama were honoured.

Acting President of UB Janyne Hodder said she was extremely proud of their efforts and how they have remained steadfast, even through challenging times, to deeply impact the lives of citizens, the community and the country.

“As we all reflect on the 50-year journey of University of The Bahamas, I’m even more in awe of the dedication of all of you and of all who came before you to make UB the high quality Bahamian national university that it is,” said President Hodder.

“I thank you on behalf of those who came before and on behalf of all who will follow. Those of you in this room make up the very fabric of University of The Bahamas. You faced such challenges, found solutions, failed and tried again. You’ve been innovative and most of all, you love this university.”

For half a century, the institution, created during the inception of The Bahamas’ independence, has been integral to the country’s growth and development. Today, hundreds of faculty and staff are part of a vibrant system that is educating more than 4,000 students in New Providence and Grand Bahama who are on their way to joining an alumni base of more than 22,000.

At the recognition ceremony, one by one, each honouree walked across the stage to the applause of their peers and friends to receive their special pins.

Remarkably, Lecturer Greta Kemp was saluted as a 40-year veteran employee. Kemp was a part of the first graduating class of COB. She eventually became a member of faculty and taught many of the institution’s employees who serve in faculty and staff roles today. She received a standing ovation and cheers of applause. Assistant Professor of Architecture Kenneth Cartwright has also served for 40 years.

President Hodder reminded the honourees that what they do is connected to a larger vision that deeply impacts the nation.

“We’re striving for more, for better, not for ourselves, but for our community and for our country. This is what I know and UB is fortunate to have so many within its faculty and staff who are striving always for better, for more, for our students, for our country, and for our community. Your contributions have shaped the lives of thousands of students, and propelled our university forward on its journey of growth and transformation,” she said.

From: Bahamas Information Services

UB employee honourees.Acting President Janyne Hodder, Acting Vice President of Human Resources Rhonda Richardson-Chase along with the faculty and staff members who were honoured for their dedicated service.