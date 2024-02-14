This Week’s Caribbean Travel Updates and Offers

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 22 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in Belize due to high levels of violent crime throughout the country. They also warn to avoid non-essential travel to Southside Belize City, south of the Haulover Creek River, due to gang and drug-related violence.

Trinidad and Tobago is set to welcome an influx of visitors with the expansion of flight services to the destination by Copa Airlines. Starting June 5, Copa Airlines will increase the number of airline frequencies to and from Port of Spain from 7 times weekly to 10 times weekly, with additional frequencies operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

And beginning Nov. 5, American Airlines will be operating daily nonstop flights from New York to Barbados, with service on Boeing 737 aircraft with 172 seats. Later, on Nov. 9, American will kick off a once-weekly flight between Philadelphia and Barbados, with service operating on Saturdays.

Get ready for Restaurant Week in Antigua & Barbuda. The schedule includes Prix Fixe menus and discounted dining packages from $25USD – $75USD – inclusive of lunch, dinner, wine, and cocktails from more than 20 restaurants.

Now you can fly on the French airline La Compagnie from Newark Liberty International Airport to Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten.

And this week’s deal is for the All Inclusive Grand Palladium Colonial Resort & Spa in Cancun. Fly from Washington’s Dulles Airport from April 21-24th for USD 700 per person. Book now on Apple Vacations.