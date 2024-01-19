News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 9, 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in the Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

Jamaica’s prime minister has slammed a US travel advisory on the island, telling Travel Weekly that “it runs counter to the story of Jamaica in the last five years (and) is not supported by the trend in (crime) statistics.” Three million Americans traveling to Jamaica last year, and 52 crimes reported, added Sandals Resorts CEO, Adam Stewart.

Delta Air Lines says it is returning to Barbados with scheduled flights out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and John F Kennedy (JFK) International Airports. Effective November 23, 2024. Delta will provide a seven-day-a-week service from Atlanta, Georgia, and provide once-weekly services on Saturdays from New York, commencing December 21st, 2024.

Montserrat, known as the “Emerald Isle of the Caribbean,” is gearing up for its 42nd annual St. Patrick’s Festival, set to take place from March 8 to 18, 2024. The festival will feature a myriad of exciting events, including the highly anticipated All White Affair, the thrilling Leprechaun’s Revenge, the pulsating Emerald City Reggae Fest, Scriber’s Adventure Hike and Boat Cruise, as well as the iconic St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Heritage Feast.

April is Calling your name with this Celebrity Cruises, 5 night cruise Deal to the Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale. Get a Veranda state room for two at USD 590 per person when you book now

Or Get To Trinidad’s 2024 Carnival with Caribbean Airlines from Fort Lauderdale Florida from Feb. 11th to the 15 for less than USD 610. Book on CAL