CardnPay and Turks and Caicos Banking Company launch Mastercard Black and Platinum Debit Cards in the Turks and Caicos Islands

News Americas, COCKBURN TOWN, Turks and Caicos, April 23, 2024: We are pleased to announce that CardnPay newest affiliate, Turks and Caicos Banking Company (TCBC), will be issuing new international Mastercard Black and Platinum debit cards starting in April 2024.

The Mastercard Black and Platinum Debit Cards represent the pinnacle of sophistication and functionality, designed to cater to the discerning needs of individuals seeking superior payment experiences. With their sleek designs and advanced security features, these cards epitomize excellence in banking and elevate the standard of financial services in the region.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TCBC in bringing the Mastercard Black and Platinum Debit Cards to the Turks and Caicos Islands,” said Mr. Barry Walsh, President of CardnPay Limited. “This partnership allows us to combine our expertise in payment processing with TCBC’s commitment to innovation, delivering unmatched value and convenience”.

“Turks and Caicos Banking Company is excited to launch Mastercard Black and Platinum Debit Card in partnership with CardnPay Limited”, said Mr. David Bee, Chief Executive Officer at TCBC. “This collaboration allows us to leverage our expertise in financial services and CardnPay’s cutting-edge payment processing technology to offer a truly elite banking experience.”

TCBC (www.turksandcaicos-banking.com) is a private Bank focused on efficient and convenient customer service. Established in 1980, Turks & Caicos Banking Company has been evolving alongside the Turks and Caicos Islands.

CardnPay Ltd. (www.cardnpay.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bevertec CST Inc. and a Mastercard principal member. The company offers a Mastercard Affiliate Program to financial service providers in the Caribbean. The program comprises Mastercard licensing, card issuing, ATM acquiring, 3D Secure, Tokenization, payment processing and other value-added services on a subscription basis. For more information please contact:

Nathaly GutierrezBusiness Development Managerng********@ca******.com Canada: Office : +1 416 695 7525 x2268