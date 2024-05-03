Three Schools Recognized For Solar Energy Use

The Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Minister of Transport and Energy (BIS Photo/Anthon Thompson)

By LLONELLA GILBERT – Bahamas Information Services

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Education, and Technical and Vocational Training hosted a Commissioning Ceremony of the Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Generation Systems for three of the nation’s schools. The ceremony took place at the T G Glover Professional Development and Research School on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The two schools joining T G Glover as schools with the systems are C V Bethel Senior High School and Doris Johnson Senior High School.

The Minister of Energy and Transport the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis said this significant development is made possible through the government’s partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), which will positively impact the nation’s energy future and everyone living in the country.

The Energy Minister said, “You may have heard by now that the Government of The Bahamas is pursuing an aggressive energy agenda.

“We are taking this approach because we want to ensure there is a future for our country, our students, our people and especially our future young politicians.”

She said, “Numerous scientists have told us that our planet is getting hotter and the sea level is rising and if we want to ensure a better Bahamas for you and our children, we must change course and invest in energy solutions that do not harm our environment.”

The Minister told the students that as they would have learned in their General Science classes, solar energy is light, heat and other forms of energy given off by the sun: solar energy can be collected and used to heat buildings and to make electricity.

She said solar energy has big benefits over fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas.

“First, although fossil fuels can be used up, there is an endless supply of sunlight.

“Second, solar energy does not cause pollution like burning fossil fuels does.”

The Energy Minister said, “I encourage all students to read up on solar energy and to understand how your school will contribute to a more resilient and energy efficient Bahamas.

“I also want to encourage you to become stewards promoting energy efficiency in your classrooms and homes. You can play a role by turning off lights in empty rooms, unplugging devices not in use such as clothing irons and limiting use of the microwave.”

She explained that it is not by accident that the government is installing solar micro grids at schools.

“Schools and our students represent our future. It is younger generations who will experience the worst effects of climate change if nothing is done or too little is accomplished too late.”

The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Generation Systems at the three schools is part of the Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas Project with the IDB.

The objective of the project is to advance the installations of Renewable Energy within The Bahamas, improving the reliability and resilience of the energy system against climate-related disasters while rehabilitating critical infrastructure.

Minister of Education, and Technical and Vocational Training the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; the Minister of Immigration and National Insurance the Hon. Alfred Sears; IDB Country Representative, Daniela Carrera-Marquis; Program Coordinator for the Project Marco Rolle; and other senior government officials and school principals were also in attendance at the commissioning.