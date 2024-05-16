Bridgerton Inspired High Tea Par-Tea hosted by the Duke & Dutchess of Stapledon Gardens

A Bridgerton-inspired tea party is set to amaze and entertain guests on Sunday, May 26, 2024. It’s a “Royal-tea Par-Tea High Tea Affair” hosted by the Dukes and Duchesses of Stapledon Gardens spearheaded by Ms. Linda Stubbs, professional decorator and community activist.

This exciting High Tea Affair includes white glove professional butler service and professional entertainment artists including a soloist, dance troupe performing the Bridgerton waltz, and violinist.

“Bridgeton is widely watched and enjoyed by women and men,” said Ms. Stubbs, “It’s a unique drama with periodic spicy scenes.”

“I think the blend of black and white gentry/ richness bodes well for the future of the Netflix series. I find that women on all levels love this series. The love stories of mixed race were brilliantly choreographed.”

“As a resident mother in the “Gardens” – Stapledon, Millennium & Yellow Elder Gardens I felt that it’s high time women are elevated for a day when they can dress up and hang out with other mothers,” Ms. Stibbs added.

“They will feast on decadent cakes, pastries and other fine finger foods while sipping on Champagne or a mimosa and having a laugh while discussing Season 3 of Bridgeton.”

The Bridgerton Tea Par-Tea will be over-the-top and worth every penny. According to Ms. Stubbs, as guests enter through the garden path that leads to the ballroom, they will sign the guest register, then be escorted to the photo booth for photo taking. Then they will be greeted by a well-dressed protocol person who will escort them to their seat.

“As they enter the ballroom, they will be dazzled by the beautiful decor and familiar song tracks from the Bridgerton series,” she said.

“A dashing, well-dressed butler will come over promptly to offer you the beverage of your choice. Our women will be fully pampered at their Bridgeton Tea Par-Tea.

The event will also feature female speakers who will touch briefly on aspects of life that affect women. The women of the Gardens will be asked to stand to be recognized.

“We have a power packed agenda,” Ms. Stubbs said, “They won’t have a dull moment.”

“From the entrance, they will be warmly greeted, by our very own Penelope and Vicount Bridgeton.”

Guests will enjoy champagne and mimosas; a 3 course service of the most decadent cakes, sandwiches, and quiche puff pastries; hot and cold teas including bush tea; and prizes and surprises from Nassau’s top stores and boutiques.

The fascinator competition promises to be over the top featuring Durby styles that showcase Junkanoo, traditional church, Butterflies and Bees and the Bridgeton inspired headgear. Prizes are: 1st place – $300; 2nd place – $200.00; and 3rd place – $100.00.

“We are also going to have the most unique table centerpieces that will be raffled at each table,” she said.

“Lastly, we will have a hat auction. This masterpiece is being produced by Carmeta’s hats Mr. Nashon Rolle. Part proceeds will be donated to one of our residents in Stapledon Gardens who will need a prosthetic limb as a result of an amputation.”

Tickets are $68 each. For more information, WhatsApp 477-7383.

Source: Felicity Darville