Weller Development Partners Sponsors Training for Beacon School Educators

Weller Development Partners is was proud to support the education community of Grand Bahama by sponsoring a group of educators from the Beacon School who traveled to the Conference for Exceptional Children (CEC) in San Antonio, Texas.

The international conference, held in March, brought together leaders in special needs education, to discuss the latest technology and resources that will better equip educators in the field. The Beacon School provides educational opportunities for individuals with special needs in Grand Bahama. Weller Development’s sponsorship covered the entire cost for an educator at the Beacon School to attend the conference, including registration fees for the conference, airfare, and accommodations.

Sheiana Forbes was one of the nine teachers who made up the delegation, along with four teacher aides and the school’s principal.

“It was important for me to attend the conference because I’m a teacher at a special needs school,” Forbes explained. “I am always looking for ways to better myself and learn new things. I knew that this conference would offer multiple perspectives on topics that I deal with every day in a special needs classroom and that it would be beneficial to my professional and personal development. This was my first time attending, and I was excited to see what was being offered that would be beneficial in my classroom to help my students achieve their goals. The conference was bittersweet. It was so informative and there were many things available that would be of great assistance in special needs classrooms in The Bahamas.”

CEC is a global conference for teachers, paraprofessionals such as teachers’ aides, parents of special needs children, administrators, guidance counselors, and anyone interested in topics related to special needs best practices.

While Forbes said the experience at the conferences was incredible, it was also eye-opening as she realized the long way The Bahamas still has to go in supporting the educational development of special needs students.

“It made me excited to see everything that was accessible to students with special needs such as programs specifically tailored to their individual needs, or technological devices that are so necessary,” Forbes said.

“However, it also made me realize just how ill-equipped we really are. We lack the resources and technology that we need to assist with the cognitive, physical, and social development of special needs students. We are so grateful to Weller Development for their sponsorship, this is not the first time that The Beacon School has been the beneficiary of Weller’s generosity. So, I think it is evident that we have been building a wonderful relationship with Weller and that they are truly committed to investing in the Bahama community.”

Weller Development Partners’ President and Founding Partner, Marc Weller, called it an honor to offer continued support to the Beacon School, given the selfless work done on the island.

“We were introduced to the Beacon School late last year, and we’re able to support their Junior Junkanoo efforts,” Weller said. “It was wonderful for us to see the teachers and administration work tirelessly to have these students participate and embrace their culture. So, when we learned of their interest in attending this conference, which is designed to expose them to cutting-edge technology and resources within their field, it was a great opportunity for us to assist the teachers who work with these exceptional needs children.”

Source: Sarah Kirky