Digital Immigration Card upon entry into The Bahamas will improve overall tourism experience

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper contributes to the Debate on the Proposed Amendment to the Immigration Act, in the House of Assembly on Monday, April 29, 2024. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)

Upgrades to technology and related digital services are on tap to provide for a seamless visitor Bahamas experience upon arrival in the country via the Lynden Pindling International Airport and other ports of entry.

The new process is being proposed through an Amendment to the Immigration Act and its regulations to facilitate elimination of the Paper Immigration Card and its replacement with a Digital Immigration Card to be filled in online or by using an App.

“It is my honor to contribute today and speak about the pivotal transformations occurring in The Bahamas’ tourism sector and the related impact that this amendment to the Immigration Act and its regulations will have in that regard,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper.

He was contributing to the debate on the proposed amendment in the House of Assembly on Monday, April 29, 2024.

“And we will ensure adequate notice and have a short period where there is parallel acceptance of the card and the e-Card until the system is tried and tested,” he said.

This move will not impact Bahamians, who are already exempted from completing the form.

“Tourism is not just our main economic driver; it’s the vibrant heart of our nation. But to keep our heart beating strongly, we must innovate relentlessly,” DPM Cooper said. “This is where technology steps in, acting as the catalyst for enhancing our tourism offerings and ensuring sustainable growth.”

He said that as progress is being made, marked by an era of digital innovation and enhanced customer engagement, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism stands at the forefront, harnessing new technologies to enhance visitor experiences and operational efficiencies.

“Our aim is not just to sustain but to amplify our position as a leading destination in the global tourism landscape,” he said.

According to the tourism minister, the journey towards digital transformation and innovative marketing strategies is exciting, and at the center of this revolution are the new Digital Immigration Card and the enhanced visitor survey system.

“This digital adaptation of the traditional card marks a significant leap towards modernizing the entry process into our islands,” he said.

The new E-card will eliminate the use of the hard copy entry form and result in faster processing in immigration, speeding up the lines, with more convenience and better welcoming service for guests.

“The transition to a digital format involved extensive collaboration between technology providers, immigration officials, and tourism stakeholders to create a seamless and user-friendly online system,” he said.

The minister thanked the relevant government ministries responsible for implementing the enhanced technology.

The new digital card can be accessed via a dedicated platform on a secure website or a mobile application designated by the Minister of Immigration. This platform is optimized for accessibility from various devices, ensuring that visitors can fill out their immigration details before their arrival, thus expediting the entry process.

Digital submission allows for real-time data capture, which is more accurate and less prone to the errors often associated with manual data entry. Another aim is to dramatically reduce costs involved withpurchasing the cards as well as scanning them into the system for analysis.

“We have all heard stories of boxes of these immigration cards sitting around airports. This precision is crucial for maintaining up-to-date statistics on visitor numbers and demographics on a real-time basis,” DPM Cooper said.

He added that with advanced cyber security measures in place, visitors’ data is securely processed and stored, providing reassurance about the protection of personal information.

The accurate data collected provides invaluable insights into visitor preferences and behaviors, enabling targeted marketing campaigns and strategic planning.

“Tourism authorities can better manage and forecast visitor flows, which is essential for resource allocation and enhancing the visitor experience across the islands and improving return on investments in marketingspend,” he said.

Plans are underway to integrate this digital system with other technologies such as AI-driven analytics for deeper insights and predictive modeling of tourism trends.

“The success of the Digital Immigration Card opens the possibility for digital transformation across other areas of visitor interaction, such as digital permits, personalized recommendations, targeted promotionsand ticketing for attractions, hopefully improving overall spending. That will be another big win for Bahamian vendors,” the minister said.

He revealed that another testament to the commitment to innovation is the evolution of Downtown Nassau and the Nassau Cruise Port into a ‘Smart City’.

“This pilot program launching next quarter, providing ubiquitous Wi-Fi access, will enable visitors to share their experiences in real-time, significantly enhancing user-generated content that promotes our locale.

“Moreover, the data gathered here will not only help in remarketing efforts but also provide local businesses with increased exposure, attracting more traffic and business opportunities. Virtual reality technology is revolutionizing the approach to meetings and events.

“We are currently finalizing research to launch a virtual reality shoot, providing our meetings team with tools to offer immersive and customizable planning experiences,” he said. “ This technology allows for streamlined decision-making, enhanced collaboration, and the creation of memorable, efficient event experiences.”

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services