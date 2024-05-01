Nassau Flight Services holds its 7th Annual Employee Awards Appreciation Gala

Nassau Flight Services held its 7th Annual Employee Awards Appreciation Gala, April 19, 2024 at National Training Agency, Gladstone Road, at which Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper brought congratulatory remarks. Also in attendance were: Cecilia Strachan, Permanent Secretary MOTIA; Christine Green, Deputy Permanent Secretary MOTIA; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Deputy Director General MOTIA and Director of Aviation; Obie Roberts, Chairman, Nassau Flight Services; Ricardo Rolle, General Manager, Nassau Flight Services; Tracy Cooper, Managing Director, Bahamasair; Paul Bevans, Chairman, Airport Authority; and other aviation and government officials.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More Photo Highlights Below: