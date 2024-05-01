Young’s Fine Wine Donates More Than $20,000 to BREEF for Coral Reef Protection and Restoration



Casuarina McKinney-Lambert with a cheque for $22,625.50 at BREEF’s 30th Anniversary Gala. Young’s Fine Wine VP of Business Development, Joanne Robertson, presents BREEF Executive DirectorCasuarina McKinney-Lambert with a cheque for $22,625.50 at BREEF’s 30th Anniversary Gala.

Coral reefs are vital ecosystems, providing habitat for marine life, protecting Bahamian coastlines, and supporting livelihoods through fishing and tourism. To help protect these important marine ecosystems Young’s Fine Wine is proud to announce that it has once again partnered with Jackson Family Wines to support the work of The Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation, better known as “BREEF”, in protecting coral reefs in The Bahamas through a donation of $22,624.50.

Part proceeds from each bottle of Murphy-Goode, Freemark Abbey and Cambria wine sold by Young’s Fine Wine in The Bahamas are, in partnership with producer Jackson Family Wines, donated to BREEF’s coral conservation efforts. Jackson Family Wines has a longstanding commitment to sustainability through the wine production process and, combined with Young’s Fine Wine’s passion for ecological conservation of its beautiful Bahamaland, is proud to support the work of BREEF, now in its 30th year. Young’s Fine Wine and Jackson Family Wines have donated more than $40,000 to BREEF’s efforts over the last 10 years.

“As a Bahamian company we’re invested in the long term health of The Bahamas and its natural ecosystems”, said Joanne Robertson, Vice President of Business Development as she presented the cheque to BREEF Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert. “Our reefs are such a vital part of our marine ecosystem, and BREEF does such amazing work that we couldn’t be happier to support them with our friends at Jackson Family Wines”.

This donation will be directed to support the coral conservation and restoration work that BREEF undertakes throughout The Bahamas.

“We are hugely grateful for the support from Young’s Fine Wine and JFW that is contributing to the growth of our incredible coral nursery and coral reef sculpture garden”, said McKinney-Lambert. “Corals are facing numerous threats and need all the help from us they can get. Coral reefs are biodiversity hotspots, essential for our fisheries and protect our islands from storms as they are our first line of defence from wave damage. BREEF’s Coral Reef Sculpture Garden is home to Ocean Atlas – the world’s largest underwater sculpture and an iconic beacon for ocean conservation”.

The BREEF Coral Nursery at the BREEF Coral Reef Sculpture Garden adjacent to Ocean Atlas, thelargest underwater sculpture in the world.