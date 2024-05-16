Bounty Killer Shares Update On His Recovery After Surgery

Bounty Killer gave an update on his recovery following his major surgery. The dancehall legend stunned the music fraternity last week when he shared a post surgery photo while detailing he had been battling a health crisis.

The “One Godzilla” deejay didn’t share the nature of his illness but says it was serious enough for doctors to cut his abdomen open, as evident in the photo he shared. The artist has high praises for the medical team of the Tony Thwaites Wing at the University Hospital of the West Indies, who took care of him three years ago as he fought for his life.

“3yrs ago vs today with the mercy of the Almighty God and the handy works of the doctors up Tony Thwaites Wing at UWH no scar just looking like a birth mark now,” Killer shared.

Bounty Killer noted in his previous comment that he was quietly battling an illness during his infamous Verzuz battle with longtime dancehall rival Beenie Man at the height of the pandemic. The Bounty Killer Vezuz Beenie Man battle was the first in-person live battle in the series created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Bounty Killer

Some months after the Verzuz episode, Bounty Killer underwent a major surgery that he never shared with the public until now. Perhaps that health crisis also derailed his oft-delayed album, King Of Kingston, which he was working on with Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, who was the executive producer of the project. The album has been in the works since around 2020 but never saw the light of day. Killer has also been dropping singles and has not given any updates about the project since.

In the meantime, Bounty Killer is receiving a lot of love from his fans, as well as from artists like Spice, Chi Ching Ching, I-Octane, and more, since sharing his story. “[Bounty Killer], your story here elevates my thought process. Some people see your glory and don’t know your story. Some people see you trying to keep your head above ground with a smile that overshadows your real emotions,” one fan wrote.

Spice told the artist, “God is Good all the time Survivor.”

Tags: Bounty Killer