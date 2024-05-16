36 Migrants Apprehended Off Great Inagua

Thirty-six (36) suspected Haitian migrants were recently apprehended after being found off Great Inagua on May 15, 2024.An initial report from Operation Bahamas, Turks & Caicos (OPBAT), indicated that there was a go- fast vessel off the North East Point of Inagua.

An RBDF Safeboat was deployed to investigate the area and vessel, where they discovered 36 migrants on board, comprised on 34 males and 2 females.

The Safeboat currently has the vessel in tow with plans to rendezvous with HMBS Kamalamee to assist in the effort.

All the individuals appeared to be in good health and will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further processing.

One of Commander Defence Force, Commodore Raymond E. King’s focuses is enhancedcollaboration between local and regional partners, so that through joint operations and information sharing, we can effectively address both existing and potential challenges. – Guard Our Heritage.

RBDF Public Relations