YG Marley Hints Lauryn Hill Working On New Album, Fans React

YG Marley dropped some hints that his mother, Lauryn Hill, is working on a new album.

The former Fugees legend is one of those rare artists whose fans are always bombarding them with requests for new music even when her last album was released two and a half decades ago. Her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was released in 1998 and has been named one of the greatest hip hop albums of all-time. Nevertheless, Ms. Hill has never released another project leaving fans to believe she has given up on music.

Lauryn Hill was recently pushed back into the foray of music following the sudden rise of her son, YG Marley, whom she shared with Bob Marley’s son, Rohan Marley. The young Marley’s meteoric rise in music has much to do with his musical lineage, with his mother co-producing and writing his breakout hit, “Praise Jah In The Moonlight.” The song was released in December last year and has since peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is the only reggae song to make it to that chart so far this year.

Fans are now wondering if Ms. Hill is fully stepping back into the music spotlight or if she is settled with working behind the scenes helping her son’s music career. The mother and son performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed her single “Ex-Factor,” while he performed his new song “Survival,” which he debut earlier this week.

A TMZ photographer caught up with them in New York yesterday and asked YG Marley about a new album from Lauryn Hill. “Music’s on the way,” YG said. When asked if he is involved in crafting the album for his mother, his response was, “I guess we’ll have to see.”

Rohan Marley recently shed some light on why Lauryn Hill has not released a sophomore album, a decision he attributes to her spiritual evolution. “They tried to destroy Lauryn because, Ms Hill pardon me,” he shared on Drink Champs. “They tried to destroy Ms Hill’s work and legacy because she didn’t want to do another Miseducation the way they wanted her to do it. She wanted to make music as he evolution. She wasn’t going to bow to that because she is a real queen in that industry.”

In the meantime, fans are reacting to a potential new album from Lauryn Hill. “We’ll all be waiting!! The haters will be first in line!! GO LAURYN,” one fan wrote. One person who identified herself as a life long Lauryn Hill fan, wrote, “As a life long fan of Lauryn Hill, if this album happens I will be first in line to buy. Talk about one of the greatest artists of all time.”

