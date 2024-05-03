PV System Commissioned At TG Glover

The Hon. Glenys Hanna Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training (BIS Photo/Anthon Thompson)

By KATHRYN CAMPBELL – Bahamas Information Services

In her charge at the Commissioning Ceremony of Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (RE) Generation Systems for three public schools, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training encouraged students to view the installation as an opportunity to expand their consciousness, critical thinking and become pacesetters in this nation

“Utilize this exposure that allows you to open wide your consciousness, your critical thinking so that you are able to move forward as trailblazers in this nation.”

The ceremony was held at T. G. Glover Professional Development and Research School, Horseshoe Drive, May 2, 2024. T. G. Glover along with C. V. Bethel Senior High School and Doris Johnson Senior High School comprise the schools that are presently benefitting from the project, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Finance and the Inter-American Development Bank.

The Reconstruction with Resilience in the Energy Sector in The Bahamas Project emanated as a result of the effects of Hurricanes Joaquin and Dorian on the southern Bahamas.

Minister Hanna-Martin described the day as “very important” on so many levels.

“This is an opportunity, it’s off script but it is an opportunity for us to pave new paths, break new ground for our young people,” she said.

She said Hurricanes Joaquin and Dorian are a “wake up” call in a much larger way.

“This wake-up call that the environment gave us, and ravages of storms — has awakened us to have a broader, wider impact as to what we do as a people. In education, we have a template but we have to look at the template with real eyes so that these young people (CV Bethel, Doris Johnson and T. G. Glover) and throughout the nation, that they are operating in a reality in which they may have a relationship with what is happening around them, what needs to happen tomorrow, so that they are dynamic, awake young people.

“This here today is an input in our curriculum. This is teaching young people about green energy, sustainability, climate change and industry. This is a new and developing industry in our country.”

Moreover, Minister Hanna-Martin said, “If we are serious about what we are doing, we have to be intentional. We cannot drag slippers in national development. We have to be on the cutting edge, purposeful, front-line, courageous, principled and we want our young people to be immersed in this energy.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us, (taxi driver, mother, father, Godmother, teacher, medical doctor, janitress) each of us as individual stakeholders wherever we are, to play our role in creating the environment that we want these new products, these fresh plants to thrive in. You cannot put seeds in fallow ground. It has to be vibrant.

“Whenever we see challenges it is incumbent upon us to do all that we can wherever we are to advance the cause of this nation.”

She thanked the IDB for the collaboration, the Ministry of Energy and Transport, and the Ministry of Finance.