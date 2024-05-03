New Ankle Monitoring Bracelet Process

Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne Munroe spoke with reporters outside of the House of Assembly this week about the new ankle monitoring process led by Migrafill Security.

He said, “the police advise that they are confident that the devices are more robust than the previous ones in terms of being difficult to near impossible to take off. They have the added functionality of being able to communicate with the wearer. So where in the past the wearer would say the device wasn’t charging and they couldn’t get in contact with anyone, we have amended the Bail Act now so breach of bail causes you to be returned to custody. So the monitoring company now can reach out to persons, speak with them, record their conversations with people so that they can’t use excuses. And if in fact you have a legitimate issue and you have one of this monitors on, just as the young man in the video did, you press it, you call the monitoring center and you tell them what the issue is so that you can receive instructions.”

Migrafill Security has taken over the ankle monitoring system contract after it was revealed in February that Metro Security Solutions had been given a 30 day timeframe by the government to explain and remedy issues experienced with the ankle monitors.