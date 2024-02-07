Mandara, Ocean Club Spas Ranked Among World’s Best

Delicate waterfalls and towering bamboo greet you at the entrance, and a grand spiral staircase leads up to the unisex relaxation lounge and retail boutique. New therapy suites allow couples and friends to share the moment, while the spa villas provide the ultimate environment for a full- or half-day of customized pampering.

A top UK-based fashion and lifestyle publication with 33 million readers and 100 million unique online visitors monthly has named two spas on Paradise Island as among the 32 best in the world after editors scoured resort contenders around the globe. Editors of Elle magazine lavished praise on Mandara Spa at Atlantis and The Spa at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons Resort.

It was the second international honour in months for Mandara Spa at the Cove resort on Paradise Island. In October, Mandara was named best resort spa in North America by hospitality critic Haute Grandeur for the second consecutive year.

When Elle tested the services, senior content strategist Carine Lavache confessed the spa experience made her want to extend her stay in The Bahamas.

“Those are the words we love to hear, that an experience at Mandara was so extraordinary it made you want to extend or return to The Bahamas as a vacation destination of choice,” said Mandara Regional Vice President Youlanda Deveaux.

The recognition by Elle of the two Paradise Island spas was especially significant because of the range of competition. With more than 181,000 spas worldwide in what has grown into a $5.7 trillion industry, the two spas in The Bahamas were compared with the best from destinations across the globe including Paris, New York, Las Vegas, Botswana, Morocco, Dominican Republic,Mexico and more.

Deveaux says while both spas on Paradise Island are well-appointed, it’s the people who make them award-winners.

The Spa at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort, features private villas complete with Balinese style daybeds, gardens, lounges and a soaking pool, amenities that along with service placed the spa among the world’s best, according to editors of Elle with 33 million readers and 100 million unique online visitors monthly.

“We have a culture of ‘Bring Your Happy to Work,’ and they do,” said the woman who oversees operations at both spas as well as the fitness centre at Atlantis. That culture is cultivated by self-help programs in which every therapist and service provider participates with dance,swimming, cycling, yoga, nutrition. “We can’t make others feel their best if we don’t feel ourbest,” she explains.

Four Seasons Ocean Club General Manager John Conway congratulated Ms. Deveaux and the Ocean Club spa staff. “Guests of The Ocean Club love incorporating The Spa into their vacation. With spacious treatment rooms including a private outdoor space with deep soaking bathtubs, The Spa has become a favorite way for our guests to relax and rejuvenate. We are pleased to receive this wonderful accolade,” said Conway.

Atlantis Executive Vice President of Operations Russell Miller applauded Mandara, noting that the combination of hospitality and creativity with natural products like Bahamian bush tea generate positive comments.

“When thousands of guests come through a resort’s doors and one aspect of their stay always shines, the source of such broad guest satisfaction deserves the applause it gets,” said Miller.

“We congratulate Mandara Spa for upholding such noteworthy standards of excellence and say, ‘Well done, one more time and please continue to shine.’ We are very proud of you.”

Both spas are part of the worldwide One Spa World, a publicly traded company with more than 4,000 employees. One Spa World is traded on the NASDAQ exchange.