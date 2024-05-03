PM Addresses Global Citizen Now Panel

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis traveled to New York City this week where he took part in a panel discussion at the Global Citizen Now event.

Davis spoke about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas and other climate change issues. He said, “we saw the most vulnerable in our society, the elderly, the women, the young people, those who are mentally challenged, the disabled, who are most affected by the impact and the consequences they’re are still recovering from the trauma of that event. When it rains many of them still squirm in horror, so something has to be done. It also reminds me, that small island developing states like ours, we’re in a cycle of disaster and debt.”

The Prime Minister said that the question is when another storm like Dorian will come. He warned, “if we don’t do something soon we all will become climate refugees somewhere or we will all be doomed to what I call a watery grave because of rising sea levels.”

This year’s Global Citizen Now even took place in New York City on May 1st and 2nd.