Teachers honoured for advancing the National HIV/AIDS Programme through education

A total of 100 educators were honoured for their dedication to the Focus on Youth (FOY) research initiative of the National HIV/AIDS Programme aimed, in part, at eradicating HIV-AIDS by year 2030.

The programme aims to equip young people with knowledge to make better choices to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, and unwanted pregnancies.

The Outstanding Educators’ Awards Ceremony was held in memory of Dr. Bonita “Bonnie” Stanton on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Ministry of Education’s Learning Resources Section on Mackey Street.

The programme was held in partnership among the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, and the University of Massachusetts, USA.

“I am honoured to be here today to celebrate the achievements of the Focus on Youth Research Programme of the National HIV/AIDS Programme and to salute the steadfast dedication of 100 outstanding educators who have been instrumental in advancing this vital initiative,” said the Minister of Health and Wellness the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville.

He paid homage to the late Dr. Perry Gomez, the Founder and former Director of the National AIDS Programme in the Bahamas. And held a moment of silence for Dr. Stanton and her legacy.

“Dr. Gomez’s belief that lessons learned in one area or under one circumstance can be applied to tackling or solving problems in another area underscores the importance of collaboration and information sharing and highlights the interconnectedness of our efforts,” said Dr. Darville.

He added, “Partnerships between ministries and other stakeholders is paramount in our pursuit of public health excellence. I know he would be proud of the collective strides that we continue to make in our target of ending AIDS by 2030.”

He also expressed gratitude for Dr. Stanton’s vision and relentless support that helped to secure fully funded research grants and inspired others to strive for excellence in public health research and education.

For more than two decades, researchers from the Ministry of Health & Wellness alongside partners from Wayne State University and now the University of Massachusetts have collaborated closely with the Ministry of Education, and more specifically with the Health and Family Life Education Unit, to implement and evaluate the efficacy of the Focus on Youth Programme.

“With a steadfast focus on youth, we are not only investing in the present but also shaping the future of our nation. Through this program we are able to obtain evidence based data that can help our young people obtain the training, life skills and programs they need to help reduce the risk of HIV/AIDS, STI transmission and teen pregnancy and progress them towards roles of leadership,” Dr. Darville said.

He thanked the “esteemed” educators and all who have contributed to the success of the FOY.

The teachers honoured hailed from schools across the country namely: Abaco, Andros and the Berry Islands, Eleuthera, Exuma, Grand Bahama, Long Island, San Salvador, and New Providence.

“Your dedication and passion have made a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals, and I encourage you to continue your invaluable work,” said Dr. Darville.

By LINDSAY THOMPSON/Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: