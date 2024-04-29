National Family Island Regatta Wraps Up

The National Family Island Regatta held on the island of Exuma ended over the weekend. Scores of Bahamians including government officials led by Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis attended the popular event.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and Member of Parliament for Exuma and Ragged, the. Hon. Chester Cooper addressed the crowd on the final day of festivities. He said, “tonight concludes the first year since the declaration of sailing as the national sport of The Bahamas. I congratulate all of you. This has been 49 years and 9 months in the making and we took it across the finish line under the leadership of Minister Clay Sweeting and the entire sailing community. In the one year under this banner of sailing there is no question that public support and enthusiasm for sailing and our love for regattas remain very strong.”

The winners of the National Family Island Regatta in the junior category was Sugarloaf, in the A class category Ed Sky, the B class was won by Susan Chase V and the C class by was won by Sassie Sue.