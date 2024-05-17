50 Cent Condemns Diddy Over Disturbing Cassie Assault Video

A new bombshell video has surfaced showing Diddy brutally assaulting her ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel.

50 Cent, who has made Diddy one of his main targets on social media, ripped into the Bad Boy rapper for what he did. CNN shared the disturbing video on Friday (May 17), igniting a firestorm on social media with supporters of Cassie ripping the rap mogul for what they saw on the short clip. The video shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs chasing down his former girlfriend in a hotel lobby before catching up with her at the elevator.

Combs then proceeded to throw Ventura to the ground before kicking her as she curled up. He then dragged her back to his hotel room. According to CNN, the incident occurred on March 5, 2016, at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, which is now closed.

50 Cent shared the video on his Twitter/X and Instagram accounts while seemingly calling out Diddy’s attorneys for defending him. “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all,” Fifty wrote.

50 Cent also reshared a previous statement by Diddy while stating that it was a lie. “The lie detector test has determined this was a lie…. Maury vibes,” he wrote.

50 Cent isn’t the only celebrity reacting to the video of Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend. Among those who speak out are Safaree, Wack 100, Bobby Shmurda, and more. “Yesterday I told all the homies that I was going to stay out of everybody business you know what am saying,” Wack said. “I lied, Diddy I just seen that video. I hope that whatever happens to you happens to you.”

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, has since shared a statement that he said he penned a while back.

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men,” Fine wrote. “As men violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women. To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety.”

The fitness trainer added, “Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals.”

Tags: Cassie, Diddy