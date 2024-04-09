Labour Department Launches Innovative Online Government Services

A press conference was held at the Department of Labour on Monday, April 8, 2024, to announce the launch of four additional Department of Labour Services on the MyGateway Platform. Pictured from left: Assistant Director of Labour, Margo Garrett; Registrar of Trade Unions, Van Delaney; Director of Labour, Howard Thompson and ICT Specialist, Digital Transformation Unit, Tajh Seymour. (BIS Photo/Llonella Gilbert)

The Director of Labour, Howard Thompson said The Bahamas government with the aid of technology has embarked on a thorough digital transformation process to enhance the efficiency of government services for Bahamian residents. As part of this agenda, four additional Department of Labour Services were launched on the MyGateway Platform on March 4, 2024.

“These four services were miraculously designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and more importantly, augment accessibility for trade unions, their members and employees and employers,” the Director said during a press conference to announce the new services at the Ministry of Labour on Monday, April 8, 2024.

He said these MyGateway online services include new trade union registration, transfer of trade union licence, trade union document requests and the report of trade disputes.

The Director also noted that on Friday, April 12, 2024, the Department of Labour in partnership with MyGateway will be hosting a registration drive at 9am to 1pm at the Department’s Rosetta Street location.

The event is designed to expand the accessibility of Labour services by assisting individuals with signing on to the platform who may not have access to a mobile device, access to internet connection or may experience changes using their mobile devices.

Those members of the public who are interested in attending the event are required to bring a Bahamian passport or NIB Smart Card to register on the MyGateway portal.

Also attending the press conference were Registrar of Trade Unions, Van Delaney; Assistant Director of Labour, Margo Garrett and ICT Specialist, Digital Transformation Unit, Tajh Seymour.