Colina Announced as Title Sponsor for SRC PUSHATHON 2024: Donates $10K

In an official press conference held at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre’s Geriatric Hospital on Monday, Colina has been announced as the Title Sponsor of PUSHATHON 2024. Dr. Ashley Adderley, Chair of the PUSHATHON Committee announced that the event will be held on June 15th beginning at 6:30 am.

The SRC PUSHATHON is an annual initiative that helps to promote the important message that physical activity is important for improving health and wellness at any age or stage of life. Through the involvement of community partners, sponsors, and the public the PUSHATHON also helps to raise funds to improve quality of life and mobility for clients of the SRC Geriatric Hospital.

2024 marks the 13th Annual Geriatric Push/Run/Walkathon.

Ms. D’Andra Johnson, Legal Counsel and Corporate Secretary represented Colina at the event where. the Insurance giant donated a check for $10,000. Colina has served as a sponsor in the past; however, this year marks the first year the organization serves as the Title Sponsor, taking an active role in promoting the event. Ports International, represented by Ms. Nicolette Clarke also made a significant donation of four (4) wheelchairs to the Geriatric Hospital.

This year the event will utilize two (2) race routes simultaneously. The first route is for the walkers and wheelchair pushers and the second route is for runners. Persons may register to participate virtually on the website at http://www.pushathon242.com, at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre Business Office or Public Relations Office or contact the committee the at 364-9600 ext. 4049 or 364-9631/ 364-9618 or by email at [email protected].

Registration fee is $20 and $25 to be paid on the day of the event. Mrs. Alana Major, representing PHA Foundations, extended the PHA’s and Sandilands’ appreciation for the generous donation of funds and wheelchairs which will help to make a difference in the lives and mobility of clients at the Geriatric Hospital.