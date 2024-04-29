“Acceptance” is Key to Autism Awareness, says Evans

In a world where there always seems to be the need to “fix” people or things who are different from ordinary, Dr. Nevillene Evans wants the public to know that making people with autism feel accepted is one of the most important things they can do to support them. This message is important to note as April, Autism Awareness Month comes to a close, with a call from Dr. Evans to reach out, show love and compassion, and accept people with autism all throughout the year.

“The general public can support people with autism by accepting them for who they are,” Dr. Evans advised.

“Include them in as many activities as they are able to participate in. Be patient with them. Allow and encourage them to assist in daily activities so that they can feel that they are contributing to community and family life. Do not ostracize them. Train them to do tasks that do not require massive amounts of instructions or actions. Many of them can develop into high performing individuals.”

Dr. Evans is an educator with fifty years’ experience in the field. She has taught in the Bahamas Government school system as well as the Methodist and Anglican schools systems in The Bahamas. She has also taught in the United Kingdom. Currently, she is working with a small private school in New Providence as a Director and Administrator.

As a seasoned educator, Dr. Evans saw the need for her to gain specialized skills to deal effectively with students and others who have autism. It’s something she feels professionals from any field should consider. Statistics show that one in nearly every 50 people have autism in the United States. Worldwide, 1 in every 100 children have autism, according to the WHO. Boys are said to be four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Dr. Evans made the decision to educate herself because she wanted to be as compassionate and professional as possible. Hopefully, her involvement would make a positive impact that would bode well for some of her students for the rest of their lives.

In July of 2023, she enrolled in The University of the West Indies Global Campus Bahamas (UWI Bahamas) General Continuing & Professional Education Programme. Dr. Evans was so pleased with the outcome, having been inspired by the knowledge gained and empowered by the skills acquired, that she took up a second module offered by UWI Bahamas and successfully completed both.

The first course was “Introduction to Autism Spectrum Disorders”, taught by Dr. Sharlene Smith – an adult educator and researcher in Autism Spectrum Disorder and the Operational Director at Georgian Court University in New Jersey, USA. The second course was “Basic Principles of Applied Behaviour Analysis”, taught by Karen Dubon, behavior analyst, CEO and founder of Special Learning Inc., California, USA.

“This programme is important to my development as an educator because over the past few years, I have seen an increasing number of young children displaying signs of autism,” Dr. Evans said.

“As a result of having participated in these courses, my knowledge, awareness and exposure have enabled me to recognize signs of autism. I feel more confident when teaching and interacting with them. I know what signs to be on the look-out for and how to respond appropriately to them. I have a deeper understanding as to why and how they do what they do. I am able to make well informed recommendations to parents as to ways in which they can help their children, be it in where to seek assessment, assistance and/or intervention.”

“It is important for professionals,” she added, “Including healthcare workers, speech and occupational therapists, and psychologists to gain special skills in the area of autism because it is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects children and adults cognitive, social, and emotional development.”

Source: Felicity Darville

“Acquisition of special skills are required and these specialized skills require special training. The earlier persons are identified, assessed, and timely intervention and accommodations are made for them, it will better impact the quality of life they lead.”

Dr. Evans pointed out that the courses broadened and deepened her knowledge base and perspectives on the most recent developments in the characterization and understanding of autism spectrum disorders; gave her a deeper understanding and appreciation of autism; debunked myths on the topic; assisted in the acquisition of scientific facts about Autism disorder and treatment methods; led her through the process of integrating and digesting new knowledge into her existing understanding of autism; and taught her positive language used to describe autism.

The UWI Bahamas campus is located on Tedder St. Palmdale. Courses and degree programmes are all offered online. For more information, visit www.global.uwi.edu/bahamas, email [email protected], or call (242) 323-6593. Campus staff can also be reached by WhatsApp: 456-6687 or on Facebook: UWI Global Campus The Bahamas