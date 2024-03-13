Eugene Dupuch Law School Announces the Eugene Dupuch Distinguished Lecture Featuring Renowned Legal Minds

EDLS Principal

The Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS), the premier institution for legal training in The Bahamas, is proud to announce Justices In Dialogue: Distinguished Conversations, the latest in its Distinguished Lecture Series. The presenters are the current and former Chief Justices; namely The Hon. Sir Ian Winder, Kt, Chief Justice; The Hon. Sir Michael Barnett, Kt, President of the Court of Appeal of The Bahamas and former Chief Justice; The Hon. Sir Burton Hall, Kt, Former Chief Justice, and The Hon. Sir Brian Moree, Kt. KC, Former Chief Justice; all of whom bring a combined wealth of experience, both on the bench and formerly as distinguished counsel.

Hosted by veteran journalist and broadcaster Jerome Sawyer, the event is slated for Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Convention Center, Bahamar, and marks a significant milestone in the legal landscape of The Bahamas and the wider Caribbeanregion – particularly as EDLS celebrates 25 years.

Anchored in EDLS’s steadfast dedication to fostering scholarly dialogue and driving societal advancement, the organizers say that this event will be complimentary and accessible to all, paving the way for a thought-provoking evening filled with rich discourse on critical legal issues and their profound effect on our community and beyond.“An important part of our mission as an institution is the advancement of legal knowledge,’ explained EDLS Principal Tonya Bastian Galanis. “Our ultimate goal is to provide a forum where leading legal minds and the public can engage on pertinent legal issues that impact our society in tangible ways.”

This year’s event also represents a major shift in the way the public can engage with the Distinguished lecture. “This is a bit of a departure from the traditional lecture style we used in the past.” noted Principal Bastian Galanis, “We’ve instead decided to embrace a fireside chat format, offering attendees a more relaxed experience.” The panelists will explore themes like the right to bail, the effectiveness of jury trials, the ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence, human rights issues, and more.

As the Eugene Dupuch Law School prepares to host this landmark event, organizers say they’re anticipating an evening of enlightenment and legal exploration. “We are very excited about the potential for real dialogue during this event” noted Nicole Sutherland King, Director of the EDLS Legal Aid Clinic. “The event is free to the general public. This pivotal gathering promises to not only deepen the public’s understanding of the law but also to forge stronger connections within the community, embodying the EDLS’s commitment to accessibility and inclusive learning.