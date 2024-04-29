Bahamians Killed In Florida Car Crash

A Bahamian woman and her son were killed in a car crash on I-75 in Florida this past week. The woman was driving when she lost control of the vehicle and hit two trees pining herself and her son in the vehicle.

Bahamas Consul General in Miami, Curt Hollingsworth spoke with ZNS News expressing his condolences to the family. He said, “at the moment, the officer in charge here in my office, is conducting an investigation into the matter. Once that investigation has been concluded we will provide you with an update on this most unfortunate tragedy. We would like to extend condolences to the family of the deceased and let them know that our prayers are with them and may their souls rest in peace.”

There were three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment.