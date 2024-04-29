Who In Da Morning Film Documentary

A film documenting the journey of prominent Junkanooer, Angelique McKay’s journey to Bay Street after the pandemic is set to be released on May 16th.

McKay spoke with ZNS News about the project. She said, “it follows me on my journey to get to Bay Street after COVID. It follows me from the Junkanoo shack that I’m apart of to the persons who assist me in getting ready for Junkanoo, my face painter, the builders. It follows me on he journey in Genesis, because I’m a Genesis Shehawk.”

McKay is not only the subject of the film but is also a producer along with Philip Williamson and director Jonathan Issac Jackson. “They make films and Jonathan had made a film on the Mardi Gras Indians of New Orleans and PJ wanted to do the one with The Bahamas and Junkanoo and we were able to see the similarities based on the African ancestry of both of these parades,” she said.

The film has been viewed at several films festivals around the world including the BronzeLens Film Festival and Hayti Heritage Film Festival. The Bahamas premiere of the film will be held at the University of The Bahamas.