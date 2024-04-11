Hanna Martin Honoured by House of Rastafari

(left to right) Priest Ethelbert “Diamond” Harrison, Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin, and Empress Dr Novia T Carter-Lookie

Minister of Education, Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna Martin was awarded by the House of Rastafari during the Empress Menen Royal Tea Party, Fashion Show & Awards along with 12 others for their contributions to the advancement of women in the African Diaspora.

Hanna Martin also gave the keynote speech at the event, where she pointed to the key philosophies of peace, love, and unity, as well as a deep connection to nature as positive aspects of the lifestyle of Rastas.

Her father, former Governor General Arthur Dion Hanna, was one of the foremost leaders of the struggle for Majority Rule in The Bahamas. Her mother, Beryl Hanna, was also a strong advocate, promoting Majority Rule and universal suffrage. Mrs Hanna headed several organizations including The Bahamas Red Cross Society and the Crippled Children’s Committee.

Beryl Hanna also chaired the United Nations International Year of the Child Bahamas campaign in 1979. During this year, international reggae superstar Bob Marley performed a concert in The Bahamas, free of charge, to raise funds for the campaign for the protection and advancement of children’s rights in The Bahamas. Hanna Martin told the House of Rastafari that her mother endured much criticism because of the Bob Marley concert, but she pushed on, putting the needs of the Bahamian children first.

The House of Rastafari honored Hanna Martin for being the longest serving female parliamentarian in Bahamian history, having served for five consecutive terms. Her trailblazing journey in women’s leadership helped to set the stage for the advancement of women in The Bahamas. Her brother, attorney Dion “Ras Boomshack” Hanna, is also a member of the Rastafari movement.

The event, held under the theme: “Honoring our Empresses Within the African Diaspora”, also awarded the Spouse of Prime Minister Philip Davis, Ann Marie Davis, for her consistent efforts towards the advancement of women. Mrs Davis invited the women of the Rastafari movement to the Office of the Spouse, shortly after taking office, for an official visit to hear their issues and concerns. Her son, Christopher Davis, and goddaughter, Mitchanti Menen accepted the award on behalf of Mrs davis.

Senator Dr Jacinta Higgs, president of Akhepran International Academy, was honored for breaking barriers in education by creating the first African-centered school in the country.

Other honorees included: Empress Veronica Ellis of Grand Bahama; Empress Lilimae Duncanson, now living in Ethiopia; Empress VAlerie Tecla Smith; Empress Marilyn Braynen of Grand Bahama; Empress Colleen Carter, a veteran administrative professional; Empress Philippa Rahming, daughter of Rev Dr Philip A Rahming, author of the Bahamian pledge; Empress Pauline Louis; Empress Cecil Babbs of Barbados; Empress Nadia Bethel; Empress Cherene Carey; and Mother Myra Micah Thompson-Joseph, natural healer and skincare clinician.

Empress Menen I of Ethiopia, wife of Haile Selassie I, was chosen by the House of Rastafari as the standard bearer for this event to honor women within the African Diaspora.

“Even though women around the world are living in different countries with different climates, all women are interrelated with the same will and objectives,” Empress Menen said during World War II in an international address.

“War is the distress and trouble of mankind. Although world women are in different countries with different races and religions, the act of war has victimized their husbands, brothers, and sons. War is a destruction of the family and all living creatures, so as women we are against war.”

The Empress Menen Fashion Show, Tea Party and awards featured the fashion designs of Empress Ronnie, who produced more than 30 African-themed outfits for men, women and children for the event. Empres Tecla also designed outfits for the show, and Empress Nadia provided handmade jewelry made of crystals and copper for the models.

Masters of ceremonies were Ras Copeland Smith and Empress Felicity Darville. Guests enjoyed natural teas such as pear leaf, soursop leaf, and fever grass, coupled with a wide assortment of vegan and traditional pastries. Culinary students of Akhepran International Academy, led by their teacher Chef Amunet Eneas, served teas and pastries they made for the event.

Speeches were given by Ambassador Priest Rithmond Mckinney and Ras Copper of Grand Bahama, while Empress Darise recited her poem entitled “Woman”. Musical performances included drumming by Empress Princess Pratt, David Hoyte with steel pan melody; Bobo Ike, Jah Tourha and Yah Doctrine.

Black Food Bookstore and Culture Shop, Lar Lor Auto, Mangra & Co Counsel and Attorneys-at-Law, The Rum Cake Factory and the Bahamas Red Cross were among the title sponsors.

The House of Rastafari Intermansions Bahamas, Inc comprises groups like the Rastafari Development Union, His Imperial Majesty Theocracy Nyahbinghi Order, the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress, the Woman’s Freedom Liberation League, African Sisters for All Women, Hebrew, King of Kings Missionary, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, and other Rastafari organizations, houses, mansions and professional groups.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below:

Empress Felicity Darville, event MC (left) with Empress Princess Pratt (right) who gave a drumming tributeSharon Knowles and popular DJ Dion ‘Da Butcha’ Knowles attend the Empress Menen Fashion Show, Tea Party & AwardsEmpress Veronica, “Ronnie” Ellis, chief fashion designer, with her Ellis family including her sister, two brothers and two nephewsHonorees of the inaugural Empress Menen Awards by the House of Rastafari It was a royal African affair at the Empress Menen Fashion Show, Tea Party & AwardsWomen of the Rastafari movement, known as Empresses, attending the Empress Menen awardsEmpresses Tecla and DariseMC Ras Copeland Smith and Copeland Jr(left to right) Empress Veronica “Ronnie” Ellis, chief fashion designer; chef Amunet of Akhepran International Academy; Empress Marilyn Braynen and Empress Pauline Louischildren preparing to model in the Empress Menen fashion show