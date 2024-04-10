Stapledon Residents host their own Easter fair

Residents of Stapledon Gardens had what has been deemed the biggest, most successful Easter Event in their neighbourhood. More than 150 children gathered for the time of their lives over the Easter holiday, joined by their parents and other family members for a day of unforgettable fun.

Linda Christina Stubbs, decorating maven and community activist, led a small group of residents who came together to make the event possible. The activities were led by Lakell Johnson assisted by Manell and Tomar.

Stapledon Gardens resident DJ Garvin provided fun music for the children.

According to Ms. Stubbs, the event was so successful and well received by the residents of the area that another event will be planned. This will keep the community spirit high and foster a sense of togetherness and belonging.

Families who attended the event at the community park enjoyed delicious food by Shenell’s Catering. Blue Wave Lighting and Sound provided the sound system, while G&L Party Rentals provided the tents and chairs.

Ms. Stubbs gave special thanks to the Parks & Beaches Authority,

Dr. Veronica McIver, Ms. Earla Bethel, Mr.Reggie Pyfrom, and all of the children and their parents.

Source: Felicity Darville

More photo highlights below: