GBIPB To Unveil A Series of Exciting #LoveGrandBahama Initiatives

The Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board (GBIPB) is thrilled to announce the launch of a series of #LoveGrandBahama initiatives, aimed at showcasing the island’s unparalleled beauty, warm hospitality, and unique offerings. Among the highlights of these initiatives are the return of the Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest, participation in the upcoming Selling Destination Weddings & Honeymoons 2024 Virtual RoadShows, the launch of a social media video series, and the planning of familiarization trips for local and international media to highlight the island’s distinctive amenities.

Grand Bahama Island’s diversity – from an authentic family island experience in the west, to the convenience and amenities of the city center, and the eco-wonderland of the east – offers visitors an unparalleled destination for romance, adventure and relaxation. With its close proximity to the United States, ease of access via commercial and private flights, cruise ships, ferry services and private boats, and the island’s eco wonders, Grand Bahama is a perfect destination for visitors, boaters, and nature enthusiasts, alike.

Ian Rolle, Acting Chairman of the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board, expressed his excitement about showcasing the island’s offerings via the upcoming events, stating, “To experience Grand Bahama is to love Grand Bahama. In addition to being stunningly beautiful, the island has lots of natural wonders and a rich and authentic culture. This is our home – we are a close-knit family island community and we welcome visitors like we would our family or friends. We are committed to the safety, comfort and enjoyment of all guests and that is one of the many reasons so many people come back again and again.”

Rolle added that the Grand Bahama Restaurant Fest and the Selling Destination Weddings & Honeymoons 2024 Virtual RoadShows are just two of the initiatives that the Grand Bahama Island Promotion Board has planned. “We have a number of events in the pipeline for the coming months, including a series of familiarization trips, cultural events and the launch of a vibrant #LoveGrandBahama social media video series. We are also excited to support annual events like the Pelican Point Coconut Festival which will take place in April, the Battleground Bahamas Fishing Tournament which will take place in June, and the Goombay Summer Festival which returns every Thursday in July – just to name a few.”

Grand Bahama boasts a myriad of amenities, including 120 restaurants and eateries, 44 named beaches, picturesque resorts, boutique properties, and a wide range of activities for every type of traveler. From exploring natural wonders like Owls Hole, Ben’s Cave, the Boiling Hole and Gold Rock Beach, to enjoying unique excursions such as The Stingray Experience and Garden of the Groves Botanical Gardens, or taking part in cultural events like the weekly Smith’s Point Fish Fry – there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Grand Bahama Island.

The 3rd Annual Grand Bahama Island Restaurant Fest will return in early August 2024, while the Selling Destination Weddings & Honeymoons 2024 Virtual RoadShows are scheduled to take place from March 25th to 28th, 2024. For more information on the #LoveGrandBahama initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.grandbahamavacations.com.

