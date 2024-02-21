Road Works Notice: Cowpen Road

Please be advised that Bahmix had scheduled paving works for a section of Bellot Road (McKinney Avenue to Gladstone Road). The works will commence,Monday, February 26th through March 5th, 2024.

The road works will begin 7:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. The Ministry is asking that all vehicles (derelict or otherwise) be removed from the roadside with immediate effect.

The motoring public is advised to avoid this area if possible, and to acknowledge, and comply with all posted traffic signage. Please note that only Business Owners and Residents will be allowed access through the road site.

Concerns may be addressed by contacting Bahamix at 242 – 829 – 5996 or 242 – 361 – 3882

The Ministry Apologizes for any inconvenience caused.