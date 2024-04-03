Customs Exceeding $100M In Revenue Monthly

The Bahamas Customs and Excise Department is meeting its collections targets. The agency currently collects more than $100 million in revenue per month.

Acting Comptroller, Ralph Munroe spoke with reporters recently on the subject. After experiencing some issues with the roll out of its new Exempt App, Munroe said, “the system is running much better than it was. I think people are becoming familiar with it as well as those little bugs that were there we were able to iron them out. It’s not a perfect system. I still believe that its an area that we can improve on but we don’t have hardly any complaint at this stage.”

In fiscal year 2022-2023 the Bahamas Customs and Excise Department collected approximately $1.18 Billion.