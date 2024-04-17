GB’s Assistant Commissioner of Police gets positive feedback on Eight Mile Rock walkabout

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Officer in Charge of Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas District, Ms. Shanta Knowles led a team of police officers and representatives from various government agencies on a community walkabout in Eight Mile Rock on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Continuing to carry out her goal to walk through every community in Grand Bahama, ACP Knowles said the reason for the initiative is to meet the people in the various communities in Grand Bahama and to talk with those residents to hear their concerns, with a view of “going back to their offices” to find the best way to address those issues. “This is an initiative by the Commissioner of Police, who has mandated that we go into the various communities to meet residents and to hear their concerns,” ASP Knowles told the media before the start of the walkabout in Eight Mile Rock.

Thus far, ASP Knowles has conducted community walkabouts in Pinder’s Point and communities in East Grand Bahama. Accompanying ACP Knowles on Friday’s community walkabout were representatives of Immigration, the Department of Social Services, and Urban Renewal. Leading the Assistant Superintendent through the communities of Eight Mile Rock, namely Seagrape, Pinedale, Martin Town, Russell Town and Jones Town, was Assistant Superintendent of Police, Caudel Capron, officer in charge of the Eight Mile Rock Police Station. “From what I’ve heard thus far, there have been positive reviews of the work that officers are doing here in the Eight Mile Rock community,” said ASP Knowles.

From: Bahamas Information Services

More photo highlights below: