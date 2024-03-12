Celebrating Commonwealth Day at Anatol Rogers High School: Hon. Vaughn P. Miller Emphasizes Unity and Collaboration

(L-R) Mr. Jack, History Teacher; Ms. Simmons, Geography Teacher; Ms. Rolle, Vice Principal; Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of Environment and Natural Resources; Ms. Scott, Junior High Social Studies Teacher and Mr. Jervis, Social Studies Teacher Photos by: Samantha Black

Students and faculty at Anatol Rogers High School gathered in celebration of Commonwealth Day. Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, addressed the students, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration among Commonwealth nations.

In his remarks, he emphasized the significance of Commonwealth Day as a time to reflect on shared values and aspirations. He spoke passionately about the theme of this year’s Commonwealth Day, “One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth,” stressing the need for solidarity in addressing global challenges. Minister Miller commended their role as future leaders, “One day in the not too distant future, many of you will be in leadership positions in our country and this is a part of your preparation. As we celebrate Commonwealth Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of democracy, peace, and prosperity that bind us together as a global community. May we draw strength from our shared heritage and collective resolve to overcome challenges and seize opportunities for a brighter tomorrow”.

The Honourable Minister encouraged them to embrace the spirit of resilience and innovation. He emphasized the power of youth in driving positive change and urged them to actively engage in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable world, promoting peace, democracy, and prosperity.

The celebration of Commonwealth Day at Anatol Rogers High School served as a poignant reminder of the bonds that unite nations across the Commonwealth. The event concluded with a renewed commitment to upholding the values of the Commonwealth and working together towards a world where every individual can thrive. “May Almighty God continue to bless the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Make the Wealth More Common”.

Source: Ministry of the Environment & Natural Resources

More photo highlights below:

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller greeting the students of Anatol RogersHon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources addressing the students of Anatol Rogers High School-Head Girl, Shermaya Taylor of Anatol Rogers presents Minister Vaughn P. Miller with an appreciation git for Commonwealth Day Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources addressing the students of Anatol Rogers High SchoolHon. Vaughn P. Miller, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources addressing the students of Anatol Rogers High School