Atlantis & Partners Donate $58,500 to BNT

Atlantis recently spearheaded a $58,500 donation to The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), supporting the environmental nonprofit’s mission of managing and protecting the country’s National Park System.

In total, the resort and its partners gifted $292,500 during The Royal’s 25th Anniversary Luncheon celebration, with the BNT being one of five charities to receive $58,500 each. Theother non-profit organisations included The Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel; The Salvation Army; Lend A Hand Bahamas; and The National Art Gallery of The Bahamas. Prime Minister the Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis and wife Ann Marie Davis were patrons of the event. His remarks acknowledged the integral role Atlantis has played in contributing to the country’s economy, culture, and community.

Also giving remarks was President and Managing Director of Atlantis, Audrey Oswell. In a statement following the event, Vaughn Roberts, Executive Vice President of Administration and Strategic Initiatives at Atlantis, shared: “We recognize the importance of the BNT’s work for the environment and on local communities. Atlantis has been a proud partner of theirs for many years, and because of that we wished to spearhead this donation opportunity. We hoped that by doing our part to steward the natural resources of The Bahamas, others would follow suit. We are excited for the impact our collective donation makes. Thanks to Atlantis’ partners for stepping forward so generously.”

Contributing donors alongside Atlantis include: Caribbean Bottling Company; Zamar Group; Sun Oil; Pinder’s Customs Brokerage; Purity Bakery; Comfort Suites Paradise Island; Mandara Spa; Ocean Club Estates Homeowners Association; Ocean Club Residences; BTC; MirageCleaning Enterprises; Bahamas Freight Logistics; Bahamas Game Network; Carpet World; CG Atlantic; Coffee Cay Limited (Starbucks Bahamas); DEI Bahamas; Doctor’s Hospital; Duty Free Caribbean (Bahamas); Graham Thompson Attorneys; Harry B. Sands, Lobosky & Company; J.S. Johnson Insurance Agents & Brokers; Leisure Travel & Tours; Michael Morley Construction; Pieces of 8 Tours; Scott’s House Media; Service Electric; Serv-Tech Builders Limited; Sotheby’s Damianos Realty; Stuart Cove’s Dive Bahamas; Sysco Bahamas FoodServices; and The Bridge Authority.

“We’re grateful for the collaboration and commitment of Atlantis and all these donors in supporting our work. Their commendable donation will directly contribute to the ongoing efforts of the BNT,” said Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, Executive Director, BNT. She added: “Support from Corporate Bahamas is essential to us being able to safeguard national parks for the benefit of Bahamian people. It is a gift that will keep on giving, as we connect people with nature, inspire them to protect their natural treasures, and preserve the beautiful biodiversity of The Bahamas for both present and future generations.”

Donations to the BNT help fund critical science, monitoring, and research efforts; park maintenance, development, and enforcement; environmental education programmes; and community engagement initiatives.

The BNT is the official steward of The Bahamas’ 33 national parks. Covering more than 2.2 million acres of land and sea, these special areas protect Bahamian biodiversity; support local industries; preserve culture and history; create economic and eco-tourism opportunities; and provide green recreational spaces for communities. To get in touch directly with the BNT and learn how to support this work, email: [email protected].