The Lyford Cay Foundation recently launched the 50 For 50 Focus Programme in partnership with Breezes Resort Bahamas. The aim of the programme is to equip 50 high school students from the Family Islands with the knowledge to pursue tertiary education.

Lyford Cay Foundation Chairman, Basil Goulandris explained, “this summer as our gift to mark independence Lyford Cay Foundations will make the focus experience available to rising grade 11 students from selected Family Islands. This will be a unique week long opportunity for students to come to New Providence and have a wide array of educational experiences designed to help them prepare for their futures.”

Students participating in the programme will stay at the Breezes Resort. Breezes Bahamas Managing Director, Muna Issa said, “by offering our hotel we aim to ensure that these individuals have everything that they need to flourish during their time in the programme. Our commitment goes beyond mere words. It’s a reflection of our unwavering dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of our future leaders.”

According to Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Foundation, Nicola Virgill-Rolle, this is the first time that the programme is available for 11th graders from the Family Islands. “Because of the generosity of Lyford Cay Foundations donors this experience will be at no cost to the students or schools. All transportation, activities and meals will be covered due to the kindness of our corporate partners including Breezes Resorts Bahamas. There will be shared accommodations that will be included as well.”