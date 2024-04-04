Bahamian Assumes OAS Permanent Council Chair

Chet Neymour, Bahamas Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS)

The Bahamas’ Permanent Representative at the Organization of American States (OAS), Chet Neymour assumed the Chair of the Permanent Council on April 3rd.

Neymour delivered remarks at a brief ceremony held at OAS headquarters in Washington D.C. He said, “we must deliver on the pledges and commitments of our lofty resolutions, declarations, statements and every iteration thereof. Our citizens expect it and undoubtedly they deserve it. While I may be the individual receiving the ceremonial gavel this morning, I’m certainly not an individual unto myself. Invariably I carry with me the indomitable spirit of every Bahamian in our commonwealth because it is they whom I represent. I am the vessel to execute the charge of the government and people of The Bahamas.”

Neymour is expected to serve as Chair until June 30th.