World Relays Countdown

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) hosted a reception at the Queen’s Staircase on Wednesday for athletes competing in the IAAF World Relays taking place in the capital this weekend at the Thomas A. Robinson Stadium.

BTC Chief Executive Officer, Sameer Bhatti was on hand for the event and spoke with ZNS News on the sidelines. He said, “it’s a pleasure to be here with Team Bahamas and all the teams that are in the areas under the Cable and Wireless Communications umbrella. So Team Jamaica, Team Trinidad and Tobago also shout out to Team Barbados so its a pleasure to be here with the athletes. This is all under our campaign, if really fits, be unstoppable.”

Bhatti also spoke about BTC’s sponsorship of Blake Bartlett. “He’s a fantastic person. He’s a wonderful team player in sales for us and to find out that he’s an athlete at this level I couldn’t say no. I had to support him in any way I could.”

The Chief Executive says BTC will continue to support sporting events in the country. They are currently sponsoring regattas and will have additional events in the second half of the year. He said, “sports is an important part of what we do, we know it touches a nerve and is so meaningful, so big a part of nation building and community development and athletes. So we’re looking forward to more regattas and more events in the back half of this year.”

BTC is the title sponsor for the 2024 IAAF World Relays.