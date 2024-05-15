Western New Providence Gears Up for 14 New Developments, New Road to Lead to Retail, Dining, Residential, Fitness Centre to Reshape Western New Providence

Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas team along with developer and Ambassador Sebas Bastian, centre, co-hosted a recent presentation at Old Fort Bay Club unveiling 14 developments ranging from retail and dining to high-end residential. Together, along with a new highway, the projects will bring new vitality and variety to western New Providence. Also pictured Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas partners Mario Carey, 3rd from left, and Timothy Smith, far right, along with sales associate Danae Bethel, 5th from left. Response to the offerings has been instant — the new shopping centre was 100% leased pre-construction.

The developer behind some of New Providence’s most recognizable contemporary landmarks is on the brink of breathing a walloping dose of vitality and variety into western New Providence with 14 projects ranging in scope from dining establishments to multimillion dollar estates and stretching geographically from Old Fort Bay toward Lyford Cay on the west and Love Beach to the east.

Sebas Bastian, non-resident ambassador to Central America and developer of several communities including Venetian West, unveiled the transformative plans at an event at Old Fort Bay Club recently. Held in partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas, the reveal was aimed at keeping area residents updated.

First on the schedule is the Venetian Village, a community shopping centre with restaurants, a pharmacy, home goods store, doctor’s office and more. That centre is slated to open by the Fall of 2024 and all 28 spaces are leased.

Also scheduled to open later this year is the Aspara Social Club adjacent to Venetian Village. Aspara will feature racquet sports, fitness and wellness facilities, spa amenities, a pool area, casual dining and a pro shop.

Following that in the transformative western New Providence plan are three communities of residences in Love Beach and 90 commercial lots in Westfield Commerce Park.

Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas Partner Mario Carey said interest in the residences on Love Beach and Westfield Commerce Park has been intense with both a need for upscale housing that continues unabated and an ongoing expansion of businesses moving west.

“Westfield Commerce Park will be similar to AIP (Airport Industrial Park), and will support manufacturing, commerce, warehousing and retail,” Carey said. “If the pace of interest and reservation with deposits continues as it is, they will sell out in record time.” Those lots range in size from just under 18,000 square feet to more than 113,000 square feet and in price from $259,000 to more than $1.6 million.

Plans call for a road that would link the Airport Industrial Park to the new Westfield Commerce Park, flowing around a roundabout and south to join Frank Watson Highway. The road, a major capital investment by the developer, is designed to allay concern about congestion and make travel west and south more convenient for current and new residents and business traffic.

The real estate firm’s Danae Bethel’s focus is on the Love Beach residential.

“For so many years, Love Beach remained the hidden secret right in front of our eyes,” Bethel said. “With what is probably the best beach on the mainland of New Providence it will now be more inviting and accessible to those who will have a choice of three distinctive residential communities.”

One of those choices is the two-storey townhouse style Vilara Villas with six units, each with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a private plunge pool and an outdoor kitchen. Prices start at just under $1.4 million for the 1650 square foot residence with garage parking and traditional construction methods, including concrete block and steel. Construction on those has started with an anticipated completion date of May 2025. An extra perk – a free one-year membership in Aspara Social Club. Other developments – Sevyn Residences and Sevyn Beach Club – are scheduled to break ground this year.

“It is our goal to bring dreams to life in a responsible and affordable way that allows more Bahamians to enjoy the best of life in The Bahamas,” said Bastian. “The movement west prior to this time was largely residential and educational. These carefully planned developments by our company, Brickell Management, will unite the community, bringing energy, new life and excitement with dining, shopping, sports and so much more in a carefully curated environment while maintaining the option of living by the sea. That is truly the Bahamian dream.”

Source: DPA News