World Autism Awareness Day Observed

The Light It Up Blue For Autism event was held in Rawson Square on Tuesday in observance of World Autism Awareness Day. The event was put on by the R.E.A.C.H organization.

Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis was in attendance at the event. He told attendees, “seventeen years ago, the United Nations general assembly designated April 2nd as World Autism Awareness Day. A date that has now become a rallying point for those who support and advocate for a more inclusive society.”

In his remarks Minister of Social Service, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles Laroda appealed for participation to improve the lives of persons with Autism and other disabilities.”

The buildings in Parliament Square were lit in blue for the occasion.

(BIS Photos/Eric Rose)