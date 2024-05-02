Burna Boy and Skeng Talks Collaborating After Linking Up In Guyana

Burna Boy and Skeng might have a collaboration in the works after the two artists link up in Guyana this week.

The dancehall star returned to Guyana last weekend for his first performance in two years after getting banned in 2022. The Nigerian artist also touched down in the Caribbean country this week for a big performance at yesterday’s “Unforgettable” concert at the National Stadium. Burna Boy put on a stellar performance at the sold-out crowd as he continues his global stadium tour.

After the show, Burna Boy and Skeng met each other backstage and chatted for a bit before posing for a few photos. “Big collab soon come,” the two jokes as onlooking. Sources told Urban Islandz that the two artists expressed that they’re fans of each other’s music and want to collaborate together.

Last year, Burna Boy collaborated with dancehall artist Byron Messia on “Talibans II,” which was one of his biggest songs in 2023 and eventually made it to his album, I Told Them. The Afrobeats star also spent a significant amount of time in Jamaica as well as performed at a show at the island’s National Stadium.

In some other photos, dancehall artists Nigy Boy, Chronic Law, and producer Jigsta, who performed at the Burna Bow show, were also spotted backstage at the event.

Jigsta, Skeng, Nigy Boy, and Chronic Law in Guyana May 1, 2024

The last time that Skeng was in Guyana, in June 2022, his concert ended prematurely after gunfire erupted by overzealous fans as the artist performed his hit song “Protocol.” The incident received swift action from the Guyanese government, which issued a ban on the artist from performing at public venues in the country. Skeng never reacted publicly to the ban, but he received a lot of support from promoters and fans in the country, as well as in Jamaica, with government officials speaking out.

Nevertheless, Skeng put on a show for his fans last weekend.

