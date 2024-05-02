HOA: Thompson Debates Energy Sector Bills

The Member of Parliament for East Grand Bahama, the Hon. Kwasi Thompson led debate on the Electricity and Natural Gas Bills for the Opposition in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

Thompson voiced concerns about the bills which respectively create a regulatory framework for the use of liquified natural gas for energy generation and repeals the current Electricity and the Electricity Rate Reduction Bond Acts. He told Parliamentarians, “these bills first out to have been debated separately. They involve two separate and important issues. It would appear that the government does not want a public discussion on either bill. If what you are doing is so good for the people then why not fully explain it to the people. Why no town meetings? Why not put your awesome PR machinery to work?