PM Fires Back At Pintard

While leading debate on the Electricity and Natural Gas Bills in the House Of Assembly on Wednesday, Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis sought to clarify the affect the new legislation would have on the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) and the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC).

This came after the Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for Marco City, the Hon. Michael Pintard questioned why the GBPA was not included in the Electricity Bill as an approving authority.

Davis said, “the bill also recognizes URCA (Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority) as the regulatory authority for Grand Bahama and this is nothing new. This government has always maintained that the Electricity Act and URCA’s regulatory authority extends to Grand Bahamas Power Company, so this is nothing new. This view will now be reflected in the law.”

The Prime Minister said that the bill specifies that the GBPC is an approving authority for Grand Bahama which means that the company is authorized the generate and sell electricity there.