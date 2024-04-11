Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium – a Symbol of Resilience and Determination says Minister Sweeting

The Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for its contributions to the renovations presently underway at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (T.A.R. National Stadium).

The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, and the People’s Republic of China held a ceremony Monday, April 8, 2024 for the formalization of the agreement for renovations and a maintenance project for the T.A.R. National Stadium.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis led the list of dignitaries in attendance. Also present were Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament; Her Excellency Dai Qingli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to The Bahamas; representatives from the Chinese Embassy, permanent secretaries, parliamentary secretaries, government officials, representatives of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Ceremony participants included the Hon. Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs; the Hon. Mario Bowleg, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture; Her Excellency Dai Qingli, Chinese Ambassador; Luther Smith and Cora Colebrooke, permanent secretaries; and Dr. Bridgette Rolle, undersecretary.

In welcome remarks, Mr. Smith said what was being witnessed was a process that began in 2022 and is the culmination of more than a year of joint activities between the Bahamas and Chinese governments.

He described the stadium as a symbol of national pride and unity which has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s sporting identity and holds a special place in the hearts of Bahamians.

“This event marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to preserving and enhancing our nation’s most cherished sporting landmark.

“We owe it to our future generations to ensure that T.A.R. National Stadium remains a world class facility that meets the needs of athletes, spectators and the broader community,” said Mr. Smith.

Minister Sweeting said the restoration represents a significant milestone for the nation.

He extended gratitude to the contractors, staff of Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs for making it a world class track and aquatic stadium.“This stadium holds more than just sporting memories. Established in 1981, it serves as a symbol of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. The challenges that have been overcome in restoring this facility are a testament to the spirit of the Bahamian people.

“I wish to express sincere gratitude to the People’s Republic of China whose government gifted The Bahamas with a stadium more than a decade ago and is honoring that commitment with the assistance of much-needed repairs,” he said.