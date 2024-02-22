The Governor General welcomes ‘Bahamas Strong Families Forever’ in a courtesy call

The Bahamas Strong Families Forever (BSFF) Campaign partners called upon Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt at the start of Inaugural Bahamas National Marriage Week (February 14th -20th, 2024).

Pictured from left: Dr. Shyann Williams, Director, Juvenile Detention Centre, Ministry of National Security; Mr. Dereo Maycock, Chairman, Men of Today, Men of Tomorrow (MOT)2; Ms. Cheryl Walkine-Alexandre, Founder/Chairperson, Marriage Children Family Alliance Movement (McFAM)/The Bahamas Strong Families Forever (BSFF) Campaign, Family Life Advisory Council Member, MoETVT; H.E. Cynthia Pratt, Dr. Anthony Hamilton, President, Civil Society Bahamas (CSB); Rev. Roslyn Astwood, Bahamas Christian Council; Mrs Portia Clarke, Marriage Ministry Secretary, McFAM.

From: Bahamas Information Services