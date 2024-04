The content originally appeared on: ZNS BAHAMAS News

The Most Hon. Cynthia Pratt, Governor General, arrived in George Town, Exuma, Tuesday, April 23, for the 68th Annual National Family Island Regatta. Commodore of the National Family Regatta, Danny Strachan presented Governor General Pratt with a welcome gift of a lovely bag made of local straw. Also present at her arrival was regatta veteran Danny Strachan. Governor General Pratt is pictured with staff of government offices in Exuma.

From: Bahamas Information Services