THE CURIOUS CASE OF BRAN McCARTNEY

After years of absenteeism from the game of politics, Branville “Bran” McCartney has surfaced recently, pledging his full support behind former Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis. What a time in our Bahamaland!

On Saturday, April 6, a flight touched down in Long Island carrying the island’s Member of Parliament, Adrian Gibson; former Member of Parliament, Renward Wells; former Deputy Prime Minister, Desmond Bannister; former Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis and former FNM Member of Parliament turned DNA leader, Bran McCartney. A total “shock and awe” moment for many.

Branville “Bran” McCartney

Now I’m not one to gossip, but the last thing I thought I would ever see is Bran McCartney on a tiny plane with Hubert Minnis. In fact I didn’t think I would see him within feet of Adrian Gibson, but that’s an unrelated story. I know the saying goes, “Politics makes strange bedfellows”, but the Bran McCartney I know is a stern fellow who does not deviate from what he believes. Given the fact that McCartney had fallings out with both men, I am more than confused about the apparent kiss and makeup.

A little history on Bran McCartney: Some time after resigning his State Minister for Immigration post in the Ingraham Administration, McCartney launched the Democratic National Alliance on May 12, 2011. Word had it that he could not get along with then Prime Minister, Hubert Ingraham so he left and confidently started his own party.

He remained leader of the DNA until October 24, 2017 and somewhat shrinked away from the public eye. On occasion he would give an interview, but these occasions were few and far apart.

On March 9, 2017, McCartney’s face was plastered all over the front pages of newspapers and the TV sets of news viewers, when he called Hubert Minnis a liar after Minnis revealed details of alleged FNM/DNA coalition talks. Both men washed their hands of each other. After Minnis became prime minister (the very memory of him being PM makes me shudder) then FNM party chairman, Carl Culmer, tried to patch things up between them by bringing McCartney around, but needless to say, Minnis, a man who is known to hold grudges, allegedly shunned McCartney.

Back to the matter at hand: After the tiny plane landed back in Nassau, McCartney immediately started making press rounds pledging his undying allegiance to Dr. Hubert Minnis, saying he feels Minnis is the best person to run this country. The horror of it all!

McCartney seems to have forgotten what it was like with Minnis at the helm.

Something is afoot, because there is no way the Branville McCartney I know would be supporting the likes of a man that goes down in folk history as the worst prime minister of the four that this country has had. I was so amazed and curious about what I heard, that it led me to look into the well-chiseled face of McCartney and ask him why he felt Minnis should be returned to hold a title that he was fired from.

McCartney felt that the two hurricanes and pandemic Minnis experienced as Prime Minister crippled his plans for the country and he should be allowed to come back and complete what he planned. When I think of Minnis and his prime ministership (if that is a word), I think the goal is not to come back and complete his plans, but rather, to come back and finish us off. We should all remember how he treated the citizens of this country to include the press while in office, then called an early election to his detriment. Now he wants to come back!? I think not!

I won’t write what I “heard” as I like to speak of things that I know of personally, but I would say I don’t think this new Minnis/McCartney alliance is based on true friendship or political genius, but instead some deal. Maybe Minnis has promised McCartney the title of Deputy Prime Minister after his imaginary return as Prime Minister and in return McCartney is showing up expressing his extreme support to rally up a following. I have no proof of this, but it’s a thought that I want to put out there.

Now McCartney knows how much I like him as a person and as a politician, so I will not beat around the bush. I will come right out and tell him to run for the hills. Minnis and his crew are on a sinking ship! Minnis cannot and will not beat current FNM leader Michael Pintard on a convention floor as his followers are few. I am hoping that Pintard holds a convention soon and puts Minnis out of his political misery once and for all. But what will happen to McCartney?

While I was looking into his eyes in amazement when he said Minnis should come back as PM, I also heard McCartney say that he has no interest in returning to politics. I don’t believe that! I told him how much I missed him participating in local politics. I was sincere. I always enjoyed McCartney in politics as he was young, witty, smart and easy on the eyes – a breath of fresh air in Bahamian politics.

I felt it was very unfortunate that the FNM lost him, actually. Perhaps he would have eventually become leader when Ingraham bowed out and it might have been him who was elevated to the office of prime minister in 2017.

Now after nationally calling Minnis a liar, McCartney is catching flights with a seemingly desperate man, who got the taste of power on his palette and can’t get over it. Minnis is desperate to taste power again.

I will never forget Minnis crying crocodile tears in church and desperately begging for forgiveness after his defeat at the polls in 2021. I’m sure the COVID mask hid the smile on Hubert Ingraham’s face, in that church, as he watched Minnis’ poor and disgraceful Hollywood act unfold before his eyes.

People like to judge others by the company they keep, therefore if McCartney is really trying to make a comeback in politics, Minnis is not the man he ought to align himself with. For the most part McCartney was fiery, vibrant and impressive while active in governance and politics, so why does he now want to be the follower of a man who draws humor or the hissing of teeth (suck teeth) when he shows up in public?

I’ve said before that Minnis holds grudges, so has he truly forgiven the man who publicly called him a liar? Or has he plotted to use McCartney to drum up support for his wounded campaign to become leader of the Opposition and eventually prime minister? This is a developing story that I am watching with eagle eyes.

If McCartney insists on being Minnis’ wing man as some deal is afoot, then I strongly advise him not to ruffle FNM feathers as Pintard is trying to heal his party and definitely not to disturb the PLP’s ship which is sailing ahead unbothered. I suggest that he and Minnis adorn themselves in green, revive the DNA and start the battle for leadership. Well that’s how I see it, anyway.

“AS I SEE IT” DISCLAIMER – The views and opinions represented in this column, “As I See It” belong to the columnist and do not necessarily represent those of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas. The views and opinions expressed in the column are not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organization, company, or individual. This column is for informational purposes only.