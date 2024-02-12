Team BTC shows strong support at Rotary Club of Grand Bahama Ball

From left to right: Decarlo Sweeting (Rotary of Sunrise President) and BTC’s Leteasha Lord, Dominic Petty, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager for the Northern Bahamas; Polernne Alonzo, Sarena Rolle, Daphne McKinney and Shannie Lightbourne.

BTC was a Premium Partner at the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama Ball, held at The Grand Lucayan Convention Center on Saturday, February 3rd.

Held under the theme “Creating Hope in The World,” the Ball stands as a testament of BTC’s unwavering commitment to community upliftment and support, particularly in Grand Bahama’s ongoing recovery efforts post Hurricane Dorian.

BTC’s Senior Executive Manager for the Northern Service, Dominic Petty, along with other BTC team members and special guests attended the Ball. BTC Senior Associate of Marketing, Leteasha Lord, was also recognized as the Belle of the Ball.

“It is always an honor for BTC to support those organizations whose main mission is service to the community and helping others,” said BTC Executive Senior Manager for the Northern Service, Dominic Petty. “The Rotary Club has a strong presence in The Bahamas, and they have been around for decades. We were therefore very happy to support the Rotary Ball, which in turn would only strengthen our relationship with a service organization that is known for its great work in the Grand Bahama community.”

More photo highlights below:

BTC’s Senior Associate of Marketing, Leteasha Lord, was named as the Rotary Club of Grand Bahama’s Belle of the Ball. THE LADIES OF TEAM BTC GRAND BAHAMA – Polernne Alonzo, Sarena Rolle and Leteasha LordPictured from left to right are: Decarlo Sweeting (Rotary of Sunrise President), Daphne McKinney, Madeline Williams, Dominic Petty, BTC’s Executive Senior Manager of The Northern Bahamas; Polernne Alonzo, Sarena Rolle, Leteasha Lord, Shannie Lightbourne, Lisa Turnquest, and Keith Rolle.