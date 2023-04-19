Sustainable Tourism representative engages Mary Star of the Sea school students in coastal awareness

As a part of Coastal Awareness Month, Sustainable Tourism Representative Aulenna Robinson, had an interactive presentation with students of Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Academy on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Targeting students from grades three to six, Ms. Robinson shared information on the importance of protecting the environment and coastline. She also highlighted the value of protecting natural habitats, especially mangroves, that are essential to maintaining the balance of coastal ecosystems.

Ms. Robinson, using visual aids, stressed the importance of the five threats to the coastal environment: climate change, pollution, endangered species, habitat destruction and overfishing. Beach cleanups, supporting sustainable fishing practices, being aware of hazards for marine life and the use of single-use plastic items were ways Ms. Robinson encouraged the young listeners to be a part of the campaign.