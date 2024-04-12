Shelter For Victims Of Women’s Abuse Update

Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, the Hon. Myles Laroda recently gave an update on the construction of a shelter for female victims of abuse.

Laroda told reporters, “the government has already identified a building that would house victims of domestic violence for obvious reasons that’s not going to be disclosed. But we intend to purchase that facility within the 23-24 budget. We have made application in the 24-25 for the renovations and furnishings. So within the next few months we will have at least one facility to house those individuals.”