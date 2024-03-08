Rotary Club of Nassau’s Disaster Management Committee donates to NEMA

Members of the Disaster Management Committee of the Rotary Club of Nassau recently presented officials at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with emergency grab-and-go-bags and sleeping bags to help mitigate the negative impacts of natural disasters such as hurricanes.

Club officials say the donation to NEMA was indicative of the high level of importance they place on preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery to natural disasters such as hurricanes. The donation took place at NEMA’s Headquarters, Gladstone Road and NEMA Way.

NEMA’s Director, Captain Stephen Russell, accepted the donation on behalf of the country’s disaster risk management team that presently comprises personnel from the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Disaster Risk Management Authority. The entities will merge to form the Disaster Risk Management Authority.

Also referred to as emergency supply kits, or ready-to-go kits, the donated bags contained tools and wellness equipment including flashlights, whistles, SOS Lights, compasses, first aid kits, emergency blankets, ponchos, hygiene kits and 10 feet of durable paracord rope, in addition to food bars, water purification tablets, and water pouches.

The bags are an essential component in the event a quick getaway may be needed. Disaster Risk Managers and Planners say a backpack or other small bag is best for these kits so that they can be easily carried in an island evacuation or if there is a need to seek public shelter, and should be kept where they can easily be reached — at home, in the car, at work, or school.

Officials further advise that each family member should have their own Go-Bag containing 72 hours-worth of essential supplies. Kits should contain food that comes in easy to open cans or pop-top containers, bottled water, a first aid kit, tools, portable phone charger, walking shoes, rain coat, copies of important documents such as identification papers, insurance cards, medical information for dependents and/or minors, warm/dry clothing and bedding, a 3-7-day supply of life-saving medications as well as copies of prescriptions, pain relievers, and pet supplies for persons with pets.

Anti-bacterial wipes, masks/face coverings, hand sanitizer, emergency cash and work and/or medical gloves are also recommended, along with an AM/FM Radio with batteries, a list of emergency phone contact numbers and “comfort items” such as toys/games/books for young children.

In applauding the Rotary Club of Nassau for their partnership, Captain Russell took the opportunity to reiterate the need for preparedness ahead of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins June 1 and ends November, 30. Tropical cyclone activity has been recorded as early as May in recent years, however.

“On behalf of Minister of State with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy, and the management team at the Ministry of Disaster Risk Management, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Disaster Reconstruction Authority (DRA), I applaud your organization for this kind gesture,” Captain Russell said.

“Disasters such as hurricanes will come and they are expected to come more frequently and with more intensity. This is the reason why we continue to ensure, year-round, that our message of preparedness is heard across our archipelago. Grab and go bags are essential in the event citizens have to evacuate their homes and go into a shelter, or if we have to evacuate them from one island to another and into a shelter. This is a good start. We encourage citizens and residents who haven’t already done so, to not wait until the start of the hurricane season, or during the season, to prepare their bags,” Captain Russell added.

